'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 4 To Be A "like A Demonic Version Of The Crown"

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina just released its third season a couple of days ago. But for all those who have already binge-watched it, there is a piece of good news. According to reports, the makers are almost done with the fourth season this fantasy web series.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 to follow the royal drama of The Crown

Robert Aquirre-Sacasa, the creator of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, reportedly said to a leading portal that they are still shooting the fourth season but it is almost over. Only the last few episodes are left. He also added that each part of the web series is different. While part 3 was mostly based in Hell, part 4 has its own kind of horrors. Although, a bit of that will be there in part 4 as well.

Talking about Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 in the interview, Aguirre-Sacasa also said that the fun and exciting part 4 is also that they had created it like a “demonic version of The Crown” with a lot of royal drama and the constant shift of power between Satan, Lilith and Sabrina. He added that, like part 3, part 4 will also borrow concepts from H.P. Lovecraft’s work for the narrative. Greendale will apparently become a battleground for the good and evil as the old, primal horrors are unleashed upon Sabrina and her witch folks.

Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended with a time-paradox. Two Sabrinas are existing side by side, one ruling Hell and the other enjoying a teenage life on earth. However, Aguirre-Sacasa has reportedly said that Sabrina’s decision will have dire results for everyone. For all those who missed out, part 3 ends with an Easter egg showing Faustus Blackwood, Agatha and the Blackwood twins summoning the Eldrich Terrors. Aguirre-Sacasa said that there might be a possibility that the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 will follow the journey of both the Sabrinas.

Kiernan Shipka plays the lead, Sabrina Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Miranda Otto and Lucy Davis feature in the role of Zelda and Hilda Spellman, Sabrina’s aunties. Michelle Gomez plays Lilith and Luke Cook plays Lucifer. The rest of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast includes Ross Lynch, Chance Perdomo, Gavin Leatherwood, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabriella, Lachlan Watson and Richard Coyle, all of whom will make a comeback in the fourth season.

