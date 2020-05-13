'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Mansi Sharma & Husband Yuvraaj Hans Become Parents To Baby Boy

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma who essays the role of Harleen on the show and her husband Yuvraaj Hans have become parents to a baby boy. Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans are inevitably thrilled after welcoming their little bundle of joy. Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma had reportedly also taken a sabbatical from the show after she started expecting her first child with husband Yuvraaj Hans.

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma's husband Yuvraaj Hans informed good news to the fans on his social media

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband Yuvraaj Hans who is also the son of renowned singer Hans Raj Hans took to his social media to announce the good news. The Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband revealed the baby to be a boy on his social media. Yuvraaj Hans also revealed that his wife, Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mansi Sharma delivered their baby boy in Chandigarh.

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband also shared a beautiful picture on his social media wherein he can be seen holding the tiny fingers of the baby boy. He shared a heartfelt caption along with the picture wherein he stated how they will forever hold the hands of their child and guide him. Take a look at the Choti Sarrdaarni actor's husband's posts.

Mansi Sharma also had a lovely baby shower ceremony recently

The Choti Sarrdaarni actor, Mansi Sharma also had a baby shower recently. Mansi Sharma had also taken to her social media to share a beautiful picture of the ceremony. The lovely couple could be seen twinning in pink traditional outfits in the picture.

While Mansi donned a lovely pink lehenga, her husband opted for a traditional sherwani. The couple also celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February. The lovestruck couple often takes to their social media to share some mushy pictures with each other, much to the happiness of their fans.

The couple got engaged in the year 2017. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 21, 2019, in Jalandhar. Take a look at their picture from the baby shower ceremony.

