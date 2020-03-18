'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 17: Meher Sees Perry With Some Other Girls

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 17 episode.

Kulwant gets food for Rana and Gini. Kulwant imagines about the money that she will get after Gini gets married to Rana. Bitu takes Dolly's phone to inform the guests about the marriage. While Bitu checks Dolly's call history, he notices something unusual and he shows it to Kulwant. Kulwant also notices that Dolly has been getting calls from an unknown number, which actually belongs to the blackmailer.

Meher asks everyone to get prepared for the marriage. She gives orders for sweets and goes to buy jewellery for Gini. Meanwhile, Kulwant goes to Sarab's house and invites him and Harleen to come to the marriage. Harleen gets angry with Kulwant. Sarab calms the situation and Kulwant leaves the place.

Meher decorates the whole house and Amrita gives an order for more flowers. Following that, Dolly gets a call from the blackmailer on the phone and he asks her for his money. He also tells her that someone else is trying to give him money for her secret information. Dolly asks the blackmailer who is the person and he cuts the call.

Meher goes to a party and sees Perry. He is dancing with some girls in the pool. One of the girls asks him to marry her rather than marry Gini. He says that he will marry Gini just for name and money. Meher takes a video of Perry dancing with girls. She is wearing a mask so that Perry cannot recognise her. Meher gets the video and tries to escape from the party. However, Perry catches her and removes her mask.

