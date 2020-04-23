'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Anita Raaj Accused Of Violating Lockdown; Police Complaint Filed

To curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown imposition by 19 days till May 3. Even though most of the country is abiding by the social distancing guidelines and are practising self-isolation, some citizens are now turning into watchdogs and are calling out on lockdown violators in their neighbourhood. Recently, it was reported that a police complaint was filed against Choti Sarrdaarni actor, Anita Raaj for violating the lockdown rules.

As reported by a leading news daily, Anita Raaj, who plays a pivotal role in the much-acclaimed soap opera, Choti Sarrdaarni was accused of violating the lockdown rules and hosting a secret party at her residence in Mumbai. As per reports, Anita Raaj invited some friends over for drinks, however, her plan went kaput when the building’s security guards dialled the cops. A video, too, stormed the internet that features the actor indulging in a war of words with the security personnel.

However, Anita Raaj reportedly refuted the allegations and stated that her husband is a doctor and one of his friends had visited him for a medical emergency with his wife. Adding to the same. Anita Raaj revealed that her husband couldn’t refuse to aid the emergency on humanitarian grounds, which was later misconstrued as a lockdown violation. Furthermore, Anita Raaj remarked that cops investigated the situation and apologised to her on learning the truth, as mentioned in the reports.

She's a woman of substance. Love her or don't, you just cannot ignore Kulwant Kaur! Watch her on #ChotiSarrdaarni, from 1st July, Mon-Fri at 7:30 PM. Anytime on @justvoot.#AnitaRaaj pic.twitter.com/1rTYTvuBdi — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 26, 2019

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest data, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 20,000-mark after a reported 1,426 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. Fatalities from coronavirus in India has gone up to 681, with Maharashtra topping the tally with 252 deaths. On the other hand, 4.258 patients have been cured of the virus and have been discharged. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with more than 5000 coronavirus cases, with more than a 1000 cases in Mumbai itself.

