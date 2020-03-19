'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 18: Sarab Realises That Meher Is Innocent

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 18 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update

Perry is trying to take the mobile from Meher's hand. Meher refuses to give her mobile to Perry. He calls his father and tells him that Meher is here. Meher pushes Perry inside the swimming pool and runs. Perry calls his men and tells them to find Meher by hook or by crook.

Sarab and Param are playing PlayStation. Param gets excited as he wins the game. Following that, Param asks Sarab whether he lost the game purposely. Sarab smiles. Param says that even Meher does the same. Sarab remembers times when he used to play PlayStation with Meher. He starts missing Meher.

Meanwhile, Meher tries to escape from the party. She gets into the car and she drives fast so that Perry's men are unable to catch her. Meher does not call Sarab as she is driving so she plans to text him to meet her. Sarab does not have his phone as he has gone to the washroom. Param texts Meher back from Sarab's phone.

Sarab asks Param whether he has done that before he says yes he has texted Gini from Meher's phone. Sarab realises that Meher is innocent and remembers all the times when Meher wanted to tell him about Rana and Gini's situation. Meher texts Sarab to bring a charger.

Gini tells Rana to go out in the night to get a sanitizer. Amrita comes there and tells Gini that she can use her sanitizer. Gini says no as she only uses imported sanitizers. Following that, Kulwant sees Gini and Rana arguing.

