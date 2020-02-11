'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update February 10: Jagga Gets Caught By The Cops

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 10 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update for February 10

Amrita tells Meher to get ready to go to her mother's house. Following that, Sarab is upset and messages her to ask if she is prepared to go to her maternal home. Amrita snatches the phone from Meher and gives it to Param. Meanwhile, Sarab gets busy in decorating the swing. Param comes and helps him with the decoration.

Meher gets her phone back from Param. Moreover, she feels happy after seeing the decoration that Sarab did for her. Sarab messages Meher and tells her not to leave. Instead of texting Sarab, Meher looks for Sarab and tells him that she does not want to go. Meher gets sad and Sarab makes her understand. Before leaving Sarab's house, Meher decides to spend some time with Param and Yuvi.

Amrita does not like Meher's behaviour. She thinks that there was a time where Meher did not want to go to Sarab's house and now she does not want to leave him. Meanwhile, Jagga has to deliver medicines from Choti Sarrdaarni Hospital to other small clinics. On his way, he gets caught by the cops for incomplete papers. The cops do not believe Jagga so they tell him to call someone else responsible. He calls Meher but, instead of her, Yuvi picks up the phone and speaks to the cops rudely. Jagga gets into trouble and cops do not allow him to leave.

Precap- Everyone dances at a function. The police gatecrash the celebrations and arrest Meher for supplying fake medicines to small clinics. Everyone at the event gets shocked.

