'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 6: Kulwant And Harleen Angry With Meher

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 6 episode.

Kulwant is shocked that she did not get the party ticket but Jagga got it instead. The host calls Jagga on stage and while the latter tries to explain the situation to Kulwant, she tells him not to. Harleen smirks.

Yuvi is in school and is having a conversation with his classmate about him wanting to be the class prefect. When the teacher enters the class, she assigns another student as the class prefect. Yuvi feels bad that he did not get the position and the new monitor orders Yuvi to maintain discipline.

Meanwhile, Kulwant thinks about the situation and gets angry about it. She leaves the place after she was insulted at the function in front of everyone. Jagga tries to follow her but Harleen interrupts by saying that she will handle the situation. Jagga and Meher have a conversation about what happened and how becoming an MLA was their mom's dream. Following that, Meher conveys that it is not about their mom but about the people. And she feels that Jagga is a better leader.

Harleen tries to make Kulwant understand that she did not cut her name from the list, it was Meher who did it. Kulwant is shocked and thinks about how can her daughter do this to her. When Harleen proceeds towards the venue, she hears the host announce a prime candidate from Sarab's house. She assumes that the candidate will be Kumar Phatak but he announces Chauhan's name. Harleen gets shocked.

A flashback scene is shown where Meher and Sarab have a conversation about the bad habits of Kumar Phatak. Following that, Sarab changes remove Kumar’s name too. Harleen asks Sarab why did he replace Kumar's name and he tells her about Kumar's bad habits and that Meher told him everything about him. Harleen is angry with Meher.

Jagga reaches home and tells everyone that he got the position. Kulwant's family members get shocked. Sarab arrives and feels bad about what he did with Kulwant. Following that, Meher tells Sarab that he made a good decision.

Precap - Harleen tells Meher that she cares about her that is why she is asking her go to Kulwant's house for her baby's delivery. Meher tells Sarab that she wants to go to Kulwant's house. Sarab gets shocked.

