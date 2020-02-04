'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update February 3: Sarabjeet And Meher's Growing Closeness

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 3 episode.

Kulwant speaks about Meher giving birth to her first child. Meanwhile, Sarab wants Meher to give birth to their child at their hospital and takes her for a check-up. When they come back, Meher requests him to focus on the upcoming elections. Soon after, Kulwant loses her cool when she realises that Meher will not be visiting her place after her childbirth. Kulwant wants Meher to visit her and promises to go to any extent to make it happen. Following that, Harleen and Sarabjeet talk about some government papers.

Harleen does not like it when Sarabjeet hands over the important task of looking after the hospital to Meher. Furthermore, Sarabjeet is dividing his work and thinks that Meher can handle the work better than anyone else. This turns Harleen against Meher.

Harleen thinks that Meher and Kulwant are taking advantage of Sarabjeet's goodness, hence Harleen plans to prove to Sarabjeet that they are against them. Following that, Sarabjeet argues with Kulwant for government matters. Meher supports Sarabjeet in his decision.

As per some reports, Sarabjeet will also reveal to the family that Meher will deliver her baby at their place. Will Meher and Sarabjeet's growing closeness lead to new issues in the future? Or will Harleen try to take revenge? Only time will tell. As per reports, Meher might get arrested for Manav's death.

