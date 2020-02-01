Choti Sarrdaarni: Some Great Moments And Highlights From The Riveting Show This Week

The serial Choti Sarrdaarni saw a lot of drama and fun in the episodes that aired between January 24 and January 31. Meher and Param got out of mortal danger. Sarab opened a hospital and named it Choti Sarrdaarni Children’s Hospital.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 30: Sarab Reveals The Hospital's Name

Here are some highlights of the week on Choti Sarrdaarni:

Sarab cries for Meher

One of the highlights of the episode that aired on January 24th was when Sarab started crying as he saw Meher in pain. Meher asked Sarab to stop crying like a small kid and told him that he looked younger than Param when he cries. Sarab then told Meher that he will never forgive her if she doesn't get well. When Meher was taken to the operation room, she smiled reassuringly.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 24, 2020: Meher Is Taken Out Of The Lift

Param's love wakes up Meher

A point came when Meher was almost lost to Param and Sarab. While Sarab served God by cleaning the Gurudwara and fasting, Param was devastated as the doctor informed the family that Meher was no more. Param then placed his hand on Meher's belly and asked the baby to wake Meher up. He said that he is the big brother and the baby should listen to him. The baby then kicked and Meher's pulse returned.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 27: Param Woke Up But Meher Is Unconscious

The reveal of the Choti Sarrdaarni Children’s Hospital

Both Param and Sarab gushed over Meher in the episode aired on January 29th. Param revealed the name of the hospital to be Choti Sarrdaarni Children’s Hospital. The press asked who was the Choti Sarrdaarni.

Sarab then informed them that it is the name of his wife, Meher Kaur Dhillon. He also praised and complimented her. The press asked Harleen to move aside as they wanted Sarab to pose with Meher.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For January 28: Meher, Sarab, And Param Return Home

The Matching Kiss

Meher and Param are got ready in purple outfits. Meher then told Param that as they are matching, Meher must give him a matching kiss. Param then saw that Sarab is also wearing a purple outfit. He asked Sarab to give him a matching kiss as well and Sarab planted a kiss on Param's cheek. Param then said that since Meher and Sarab were also matching, they must also give each other matching kisses. This embarrassed the two.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 28: Kulwant Gives An Emotional Speech

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.