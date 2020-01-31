Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 30: Sarab Reveals The Hospital's Name

The episode begins with a romantic scene between Sarab and Meher. Meher asks Sarab about her looks and he smiles instead. Meher gets annoyed and speaks to Sarab in a harsh way. Sarab apologises to her as she gets irritated and runs to the washroom. As he tries to pacify her, Param arrives and asks what is happening. Sarab then takes a red rose from Param's pocket and makes up for what he did before. The couple looks at each other and smile.

Sarab then asks Meher about her opinion of his looks but by that time Harleen arrives. The three of them then discuss Sarab's work. They plan to go to an inauguration function when Harleen compliments Meher. Harleen expresses her happiness about the function and Sarab tells Harleen that after inauguration she will be happier.

Sarab arrives at the function and talks about his father’s dream and how he wanted to open a hospital where everyone feels comfortable. Furthermore, he thanks his team who has built this hospital to fulfill the dream of Sarab's father. He gives the entire credit to Harleen and tells her to cut the ribbon. He then asks her to lift the curtain and reveal the statue and name of the hospital.

Param reveals the hospital's name is Choti Sarrdaarni Children’s hospital. Surprised, the press gathered at the event want to know who is Choti Sarrdaarni. Sarab smiles at Harleen and reveals that Choti Sarrdaarni is the name of his wife, Meher Kaur Dhillon. He then goes on to praise her qualities and compliments her. The press then asks him to pose with his wife and request Harleen to move aside. Soon after, Sarab explains the significance of the name.

