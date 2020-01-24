Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For January 24, 2020: Meher Is Taken Out Of The Lift

The episode began with Sarab and others trying to open the lift door and were left shocked to see Meher lying down unconscious. Sarab carried her and brought her to a room. Meher opened her eyes and Sarab said that for a moment he thought he lost her. Meher said that she wanted to be with Param but Sarab asked her to see her state. Sanjana came and asked them to hurry up as they had less time. Meher was taken in a stretcher and Sarab kept crying holding her hand all the way.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz's Fans Call The Show 'Biased'

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Meher asked him to stop crying like a kid. Sarab said he will cry and reminded her of her promise to be with him for the next 100 lifetimes. He told her he would never forgive her if she betrayed him. Meher said he looked younger than Param when he cried and teased him. Meher told him to trust God. Sanjana said they had to take Meher inside without wasting time. Sarab looked devastated and scared. Meher smiled at him assuringly. Meher was taken inside operation theatre and Sarab started praying.

One of the doctors showed Sanjana a list of institutions which might have vile but all were closed as it was Sunday. Sarab took the list and said he will get but to ensure Meher, Param was alright till he returned. Sarab drove hurriedly. Meher’s condition kept worsening. Harleen cried and Dolly consoled her. Kulwant fainted. Sarab is caught by police for rash driving in spite of him telling about emergency, police asked him to give his license and step out of the car. Sarab ran without waiting and since he had forgotten his shoes in prayer room so he was barefoot.

Sarab reached the hospital and inquired about medicine availability. The doctor told them it’s a rare medicine you would not get it anywhere. Sarab held his hands and pleaded the doctor to check on his 5-year-old son and his pregnant wife’s life at risk. He got Sanjana’s call and was shocked and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.