'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update March 2 : Kulwant Gets Fooled By A Fraud Company

Choti Sarrdaarni March 2 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update

Sarab searches for his kurta but he does not find it. He calls for Meher and then realises that she is at her mother's place. Following that, Meher calls Sarab and he tells her that he is missing her. Meher tells Sarab to meet him. After Sarab meets her, they both go and have ice cream.

Kulwant takes Rana's phone for some work and she gets a call on that phone from a fraud company that tells Kulwant that she has won 24 lakhs. They ask Kulwant for her credit card details and she gives it to them. After some time, Kulwant gets a message on the phone that 24 lakhs are debited from her account. Kulwant gets shocked.

Meher and Kulwant head to.the police station to file a complaint against the scammers. However, the inspector is unable to find the people who scammed her.

A person calls Dolly and she does not pick up her phone. Sarab asks her to pick up the phone and Dolly says it's a call from some bank asking for a loan. Sarab talks to Dolly about the event and she tells him to reschedule it for tomorrow. Following that, Gini meets Rana in the park and they both express their love for each other.

Moreover, the police enter the park and arrest Gini and Rana. When they both reach the police station, Meher sees Gini but not Rana. Meher calls Gini and asks her whereabouts, Gini lies about being at her friend's place.

Sarab plans the event for Dolly and Meher gets late for the event. Sarab starts the event and announces Dolly as their new candidate. Dolly gets a call from the same number.

