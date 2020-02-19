Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update For Feb 18: Sarab And Tarkash Find The Culprit

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 18 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update Feb 18 episode

The episode starts with Meher searching for halwa in the kitchen. She finds Yuvi eating the halwa and then she takes the halwa bowl from him saying that it's for her. Meanwhile, Dadi (Kulwant) talks to Yuvi saying that it is a good day today as she watched Meher eat the halwa. Dadi then tells Yuvi that she will make more gajar ka halwa for him daily, so he shouldn’t worry.

In the second scene, Meher calls Sarab saying that Kulwant has a diamond bracelet. Meher says that they need to find the missing diamond. Meher then sneaks inside Kulwant’s room to find the diamond bracelet but instead, Kulwant wakes up.

On the other hand, Sarab talks to Tarkash where they plan to take the diamond to Sartaj Jewellers as he is a trusted jeweller. At the same time, Khushi runs towards Sarab and tells him that she got scolded for wearing her mother’s necklace. Sarab asks Harleen why she is scolding Khushi. So Harleen replies that Khushi lost a diamond from her necklace while she was wearing it, but Khushi retorts that the diamond was already missing when she found the necklace.

Meanwhile, Meher checks Kulwant's bangle and finds that her bangle misses one diamond and tells the same to Sarab. Meher sends the picture to Sarab and he tells that he will go to the jeweller and ask him whether the missing diamond that they found is from Kulwant’s bangle or from Harleen’s necklace.

Till then, Dolly tells Sarab to repair Harleen’s necklace and Sarab agrees. On the other hand, Jagga is worried about his business. Amrita then tells Meher that Jagga’s business has gone down since the accusations. Meher then leaves home to go to the doctor. Kulwant offers to come with her but Meher refuses her offer saying that Sarab would be there.

Sarab gives the missing diamond to the jeweller and the jeweller discloses whether the diamond piece belongs to the bangle or the bracelet. Sarab calls Meher and tells her that the accused is someone they know. While Meher is on the way to the doctor, she is faced by a crowd of people chanting against her. Meher then stands on top of the car and makes a speech. She tells the people not to give their judgments before the court gives its verdict.

Someone makes a video of her speech. She then tells everybody that she will do a press conference at 2 pm and then she will answer the queries of everyone who thinks that she is the accused. Meanwhile, at the house, Dolly asks Harleen whether they won’t go to see who the culprit of the missing diamond is. Then Robbie and Dolly decide to go whereas Harleen stays at home.

