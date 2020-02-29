'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | February 28: Sarab And Param Dress In A Baba Avatar

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni is one of the most entertaining daily soaps for every television lover. The popular daily soap stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in pivotal roles. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 28 episode.

Choti Sarrdaarni written update February 28, 2020

The episode begins with Dolly wondering why Sarab chooses her as the candidate for election and later asks Harleen if it was his own decision or someone else’s. Later, Tharkash comes and tells Dolly that it was Sarab’s idea to make her stand for the election. Dolly later asks Meher if she knew about all of this and then again Tharkash reveals that Meher had no idea about it.

The next scene shows Rana sitting next to Kulwant and telling her that is time to bring home a daughter in law as Amrita is constantly busy in the kitchen. Jeeto, on the other hand, is busy with the household chores and later Kulwant asks him if he wants a desi or modern girl. Rana soon starts to blush and tells Kulwant that he wants a modern girl.

Kulwant then goes and pulls his ear and scolds him telling him that he does not do any work but wants to get married. Amrita then comes with tea and asks Kulwant what happened. Kulwant replies saying that everyone is busy for the elections but his son returned the tickets.

Kulwant later hears some noise outside and goes out to find Sarab and Param where she finds a small baba and a big Babaji. Kulwant tries to send them away by giving them 10rs. But they refuse to take it and tells Kulwant that they know a big secret about her that no one knows. Kulwant thinks that they are playing a prank on her and tries to get rid of them again. Sarab then reminds her of killing Manav. She later believes him and calls them both inside the house. Kulwant later calls the other house members and tell them to take the baba’s blessing as he is a true saint.

Yuvi then calls Meher and asks her to visit the baba who is in their living room. Meher tells Yuvi that she does not believe in such things. Yuvi then tells her they are getting such grand treatment. Sarab, on the other hand, manages to stick his moustache. But he sticks it incorrectly and keeps moving so that he adjusts his moustache. Soon Meher comes and asks them to leave the house. She immediately notices that it is not some baba but Sarab. And she starts to smile. She then goes on to correct his moustache and tells everyone that he is not a baba. The episode ends with Sarab being shaken.

