'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update Feb 26: Jagga Does Not Want To Stand For Elections

Colours TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni February 26 episode.

Meher and Sarab get selected for the final round of a dance competition. They compete against Mr and Mrs Ayyer for the final round. After both the dance performances, the judges announce Meher and Sarab as winners. Following that, Sarab asks Meher about her plans for the celebration. Meher tells Sarab that she will take him to one of the best places to eat.

Meher takes Sarab and Param to a roadside dhaba. Sarab questions Meher about the place. Meher tells Sarab that the dhaba is the best place to have tasty food and that she is having this food after a long time. Moreover, Sarab and Param also compliment the food.

Harleen and Robbie drive past and see Sarab and Meher having lunch at the dhaba. Harleen and Robbie do not like Meher and Sarab's closeness. Following that, Sarab tells Meher that Jagga told him that he does not want to become an MLA. Meher tells Sarab that the people of Atari deserve a kind person. Meher asks Sarab to convince Jagga but Sarab says that it is Jagga's choice and that he cannot force him to stand for elections. Furthermore, Meher gets angry with Sarab but vents her anger on the waiter instead.

Meanwhile, Dolly is walking with some papers. She collides with her servant Ajay. Dolly shouts at the servant and tells him to keep the papers in her closet safely. Dolly also informs the servant not to tell Sarab anything about the papers.

