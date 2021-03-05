Choti Sarrdaarni's Latest Promo Shows How Meher And Sarab Reunite After 5 Years | Watch

Choti Sarrdaarni is undoubtedly one of the best and most lovable series among audiences. The show is popular for its love balled between Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjit Singh Gill and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher Gill. Talking about the show, the makers recently shared the latest promo of Choti Sarrdaarni which is sure to leave fans shocked. The promo showcases how Meher and Sarab to reunite after 5 years.

The promo video begins with Meher and Sarab noticing each other at the temple and are shocked looking at each other. Meher soon gets up and hugs Sarab, while he goes and asks her some heart-wrenching questions. The next scene shows Meher entering the Gill mansion but Sarab’s sister stops her from entering the mansion.

Meher then goes on to tell her that now nothing can stop her from getting close to her husband and children. Soon her three children stand in support of her. The last scene shows Meher walking towards injured Sarab and soon hugs him. The kids are left in awe by seeing them together and they too hug their parents.

Along with the video, the makers also penned a note revealing details about the same. It read as, “5 saal baad poora hua Meher aur Sarab Ka parivaar, kya yeh hai mushkilon ka aant ya aane wale hai abhi naye toofaan?” Watch Choti Sarrdaarni's promo below.

As soon as the makers shared the post online, fans went all out to leave several messages, notes and much more in the comment section. Some of the users commented on how much they love the show, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful family Mehrab Param Karan Seher”, while the other one wrote, “Mehrab forever â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Check out a few more comments below.

Choti Sarrdaarni's latest episode

Meher was living under the identity of Seerat recently, living with her and Sarab's daughter, Seher, in Kashmir. Sarab returns to India with Harleen and Karan while Param stays in London. Karan comes to Kashmir for a field trip and meets Meher and introduces him as Rahul. Later, she discovers that Rahul is Karan. Sarab comes to Kashmir to pick up Karan and thank Seerat, unaware that she is Meher. Param returns to India while Seher arrives at the Gill mansion. She falls ill, however, and is sent to the hospital, and Param saves her life. In the hospital, Sarab learns that Seerat is Meher, and that Seher is their daughter.

