Choti Sarrdaarni's Geetika Mehandru Has Special Bond With Co-star Anita Raj In Real Life

Colors Channel's Choti Sarrdaarni is undoubtedly one of the best and most lovable series among viewers. The show is popular for the banter between Ginni, Geetika Mehandru and Kulwant Kaur, Anita Raj. Although the two actors might not be sharing a great bond on-screen, they share a special bond in real life. Just like in the reel life, Geetika calls Anita Raj ‘Mummy Ji’ in real life too. But the twist here is, unlike their relationship in the serial, both the actress are always on the same page in the real-life and are very fond of each other.

Geetika Mehandru and Anita Raj's special bond

Geetika Mehandru said that just like her mom, Anita Raj takes care of her on sets and thus she likes calling her Mummyji. Anita Raj often makes sure Geetika does not feel lonely in the city, since she stays away from her family. Geetika Mehandru and Anita Raj had both tested positive for Covid-19. Anita makes sure to take care of Geetika and calls her every day to enquire about her health. Geetika Mehandru said that she feels blessed to have Anita in her life.

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular drama television show which follows the story of Meher and Kulwant Kaur. Meher is the daughter of a politically ambitious woman who gets her daughter married to a widower Kulwant, with a 5-year-old son. The show stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher Kaur Dhillon, Avinesh Rakhi and Sarabjeet Gill, Kevina Tak as Paramjit Gill and Hitesh Bhardwaj as Manav Sharma.

Anita Raj portrays the character of Meher’s mother in the daily soap. She is also seen as the grandmother of Yuvi and Karan. Geetika Mehandru plays the character of Vidita’s daughter on the show. Earlier on October 25, Anita Raj, Geetika Mehandru and their director Jaladh Sharma along with a few crew members were tested positive for Covid-19. While Anita Raj and Geetika are home quarantined, Choti Sarrdaarni director Jaladh Sharma was admitted in the ICU due to his critical condition. Amal Sherawat travelled to Delhi due to his ill-health and later found out that he was Covid positive.

