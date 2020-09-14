'Choti Sarrdaarni': Latest Promo Teases An Emotional Reunion Moment Of The Gill Family

Choti Sarrdaarni is a TV show based on the life of a girl named Meher. Her mother kills Meher's lover after she finds out about her Meher's pregnancy. She then forces Meher to marry a man named Sarabjeet who is widowed with a five-year-old son. The show captures the various trials and tribulations in their lives. Choti Sarrdaarni cast includes Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Anita Raj and others. The show airs on Colors TV.

Choti Sarrdaarni's latest episode

Choti Sarrdaarni's latest episode will see the Gill family reuniting after a long time. The show's shoot was halted for a long time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. After resuming the shoot, the show is all set to surprise their fans by sharing an emotional teaser of today's episode. The episode which will air on 7:30 pm IST will showcase the Gill family reuniting after a long time. Take a look at the teaser shared on Colors TV about the same.

In today's episode, one can see the Gill family reuniting where Sarab and Harleen finally reunite with Guddi/Aditi. This happens when Just when the engagement ceremony is about to start. The lights go off and people in the party can hear someone reciting poetry. People are shocked when they see Aditi reciting the poem. Everyone gets emotional and Saraband Harleen hugs Aditi. Aditi smiles looking at Vikram indicating that they may have a plan of their own, meanwhile seem to be happy after they see Aditi. The Gill family thus spends an emotional moment after a long time.

Choti Sarrdaarni's cast

Gill Family in Choti Sarrdaarni consists of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher Sarabjeet Singh Gill, Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjeet Singh Gill, Kevina Tak as Paramjeet Singh Gill, Mansi Sharma / Simran Sachdeva as Harleen Kaur Bajwa, Drishti Garewal as Dr Aditi Bedi Kaur Gill (who pays Harleen and Sarab's half-sister and Vikram fiance), Krishna Soni as Rubinder "Robbie" Bajwa (Harleen's husband), Neelu Kohli as Vidita Bajwa, Dolly Minhas as Daljeet "Dolly". While Hitesh Bhardwajplays Manav Sharma, Meher's former fiance and Anita Raj as Kulwant Kaur Dhillon play an important part in the serial as well.

Promo Image courtesy: ColorsTV Instagram

