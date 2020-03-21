'Choti Sarrdaarni' Written Update | March 20,2020 : Harleen Deletes Perry's Video

Colors TV's Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most entertaining shows for television viewers, ever since its launch early last year. The popular television show stars Nimrit Ahluwalia and Avinash Rekhi in the lead. Here is all you need to know about Choti Sarrdaarni March 20 episode.

Param gives Dolly’s phone to her and tells her that it was ringing. Dolly sees that the blackmailer is calling her. She goes to her room to talk to him privately. He asks Dolly for ₹2 crores and Dolly does not know where to get the money from. The blackmailer tells her that he will leak her photos. Following that, Dolly tells him that she will somehow arrange for the money.

Sarab removes Meher’s phone from charge and he is about to show Perry’s video to everyone. He searches for the video but he does not find it. Harleen asks Sarab whether he still believes Meher after what she has done. Sarab tells Harleen that Meher is innocent. Sarab cannot find the video because Harleen deleted it from Meher’s phone when the phone was kept on charging. She got Meher’s phone’s password from Param and managed to delete the video. After all, Mr Sandhu had called Harleen and told her about the entire situation. Minni soon joins the conversation and tells Sarab about Gini’s past. After knowing Gini’s past, Sarab decides to tell Meher about it.

Sarab and Meher meet at the party. Meher asks Sarab how did everyone react to the video. Sarab says that the video is not there in the phone and that he properly checked it. Meher gets shocked and cannot believe that her piece of evidence against Perry is deleted. Furthermore, Sarab also tells Meher about Gini's past and that Gini had a boyfriend in Canada.

Precap: Sarab takes Meher to the hospital. Sarab asks the doctor about Meher's condition. The doctor says only one person's life can be saved.

