'Choti Sarrdaarni' Actor Nimrit Kaur Recalls Getting Bullied; Says 'It Was Humiliating'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gained major recognition for her role as Meher in the popular daily soap Choti Sarrdaarni. The actor made her debut in the acting industry with this show. Amid coronavirus lockdown, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia interacted with a leading news portal through an Instagram live session. In this conversation, the actor opened up about fat-shaming and being bullied in the college.

While remembering her teenage years, she said that during that time she had developed the habit of eating all the time. This is because she felt pressurised during her board exams. The actor added that she had gained 23 kg and weighed 78 kg. After her exams, when she went to college, she didn’t change her outlook and was confident about it. Referring to the bullying she faced, she said that in her first year of law school, she was fat-shamed in her hostel and by her batchmates. She said that it was humiliating as a teenager and she was naïve about all this, therefore, it played with her mind. The actor further said that she felt that she is not pretty because she is fat and this built up a lot of complexes in her.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia further said that she understands that this industry is very brutal and no matter how much anyone talks about not being affected by judgements and hate comments, no matter how many discussions happen, everybody gets subjected to some sort of criticism. Talking about her body, she said that she is not petite and has broad shoulders. This is something that makes her feel weird and this is because even if she loses weight and is at her thinnest, she would look anorexic. She further added that despite all this, she never felt skinny enough to do modelling.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, being a dusky complexion girl, said that she has a lovely family but she was always compared to her fair female cousins. Talking about Choti Sarrdaarni, she said that when she signed it, she felt she was not fit for the role. The actor added that she believed that the girls who appeared on screen are pretty, fair and skinny, and she was not. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wrapped up her conversation saying that has many female fans who would be going through the same situation and she wanted to tell them that it doesn’t matter how one looks, it is the personality, confidence that matters.

