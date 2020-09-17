Chris Rock Talks About Unmade All-black 'Ocean's Eleven' Remake With Trump As The Villain

Chis Rock is busy promoting his upcoming show Fargo which is set to release later this month. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor talked about an Ocean's Eleven remake that was never made. This unmade project would have starred an all-black cast featuring Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and Chris Tucker in the lead roles. Moreover, according to Rock, this Black Ocean's Eleven movie would have featured a parody version of Donald Trump as the main villain.

Chris Rock reveals details about unmade Ocean's Eleven movie with Trump as the villain

Also Read | Virus Delays Filming Of 2 Seasons Of ‘Atlanta’ Until 2021

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Rock revealed that he was once set to star in an all-black Ocean's Eleven remake. Chris Rock mentioned that this idea was pitched to him by Eddie Murphy when they were both at producer Brian Grazer’s office. The movie would star a cast of Black comedians who wanted to take down Donald Trump. The cast would feature Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle and Chris Tucker, who would join forces and break into the Trump Tower.

Also Read | 'The Longer Yard' Cast Is Headlined By Adam Sandler Alongside Several Prolific Actors

However, this movie was never made and instead, the Tower Heist movie starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy released in 2011. Moreover, Tower Heist did not feature Trump as a villain. Instead, Alan Alda played the role of a rich businessman who scammed people with his Ponzi scheme. The heroes of the movie decided to rob him after they were conned by one of his schemes.

Also Read | 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' To Return Post Alleged Toxic Workplace Accusations?

Further, Chris Rock also talked about the time he saw Donald Trump at a New York City nightclub. Chris Rock revealed that this story took place long before Trump started his political career. The actor said that the moment Donald Trump entered the room, all the girls in the club ran in his direction. He talked about Trump's presence in the nightclub and how people instantly noticed him due to his height and status as a billionaire. Chris Rock jokingly added that if the room was a seesaw, he would have been in the air.

On the work front, Chris Rock will next be seen in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed show Fargo, which is set to release on September 27. The actor is also set to star in a 2021 horror movie titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw. This movie will be the ninth instalment in the Saw movie franchise. Samuel L. Jackson will also feature in the movie in a prominent role.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway In Final Talks To Star In Doug Liman's Pandemic Film 'Lockdown'?

[Promo Source: Chris Rock Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.