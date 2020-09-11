Anne Hathaway In Final Talks To Star In Doug Liman's Pandemic Film 'Lockdown'?

It seems the COVID-19 pandemic has given a new subject to filmmakers as many are making a movie on it. Among them is Doug Liman who is working on a comical take on the pandemic with a project titled as Lockdown. Now, reports suggest that Anne Hathaway might be a part of the film.

Anne Hathaway to star in 'Lockdown'?

According to a recent report by Deadline, Anne Hathaway is in final negotiation to feature in a pandemic movie, titled Lockdown. It will be directed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow fame filmmaker, Doug Liman. The script is penned by Steven Knight, and P.J. van Sandwijik is producing the project with Alison Winter. The film will be fully funded by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios.

Tentatively titled as Lockdown, it is said to be a romantic heist comedy movie that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget of the project is reported to be under $10 million. The film will have several key roles, one of which will be played by Anne Hathaway. Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy might also play an important role, but there is no confirmation yet. Lockdown is set to begin filming by the end of September.

Besides Lockdown, Doug Liman is planning to direct a massive outer space project featuring Tom Cruise as the lead. The untitled movie will be making history as it will become the first feature to be shot in space. The venture has received support from Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, which will house the production on the International Space Station. Liman previously collaborated with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, with talks to collaborate on another project, Live Die Repeat and Repeat. He has also helmed movies like The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Fair Game and more.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway’s upcoming movie is The Witches. It is a fantasy comedy film directed by Robert Zemeckis. The screenplay is by Zemeckis, Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro. Based on Roal Dahl’s novel of the same name, it is the second feature-length adaptation of the book, after the 1990 film of the same name. The movie also cast Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Charles Edwards, Eugenia Caruso, Morgana Robinson, Simon Manyonda, and Codie-Lei Eastick. It was scheduled to release in October 2020 but has been delayed. The Witches is currently scheduled to hit the theatres in 2021.

