'The Longer Yard' Cast Is Headlined By Adam Sandler Alongside Several Prolific Actors

2005's American sports comedy, The Longest Yard is the official remake of Robert Aldrich's 1994 film of the same title. The remake of The Longest Yard is directed by Peter Segal and it boasts of a stellar ensemble star cast headlined by Hollywood actor-comedy, Adam Sandler. The Peter Segal directorial showcases the life of a pro-football quarterback who lands behind the bars to soon lead a team of prisoners for a football match against the team of prison guards. Thus, read to know about The Longest Yard cast in detail to find out which actor plays which character in the film:

Adam Sandler as Paul Crewe

The prolific actor, comedian and singer, Adam Sandler plays the lead role of Paul Crewe in The Longest Yard. Adam as Paul plays a disgraced pro-NFL player who lands in jail after he crashes his girlfriend's Bentley. However, his life takes a major turn after he leads a team of inmates against the guards in a football match.

James Cromwell as Rudolph Hazen

American actor and activist, James Cromwell plays the role of Rudolph Hazen in the prison sports comedy film. James as Rudolph plays the warden of the jail who is an avid football fan. For boosting his reputation to run in the future election of State Governer, the warden wishes to use his personal football team comprising the prison guards.

William Fichtner as Brian Knauer

William Fichtner is a popular television and film actor who essays the role of Brian Knauer in The Longest Yard. William as Brian plays a prison guard who becomes the captain of the football team against inmates. The actor is well known for his performances in Prison Break, Mom and Invasion.

Chris Rock as James Farrell

American actor, comedian and filmmaker Chris Rock plays the role of James Farrell in the Peter Segal directorial. Chris as James plays the role of a caretaker who Paul Crewe befriends the first. James pleads Crewe to seek out assistance from the black inmates for the football match.

Supporting cast of 'The Longer Yard'

Nelly as inmate Earl Megget Bob Sapp as inmate Switowski David Patrick Kelly as inmate Unger Terry Crews as inmate Eddy aka 'Cheeseburger' Nicholas Turturro as inmate Brucie Bill Romanowski as prison guard Lambert Brian Bosworth as prison guard Garner Steve Austin as prison guard Dunham Michael Papajohn as prison guard Papajohn

