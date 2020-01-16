The Debate
Chuck Lorre's Coolest Vanity Cards That You Must Check Out Right Away

Television News

Chuck Lorre likes to write vanity cards for his readers. Let’s take a look at some of The Big Bang Theory writer's vanity cards. Read on to know more

chuck lorre

Chuck Lorre is widely regarded as one of the most successful television directors and producers of all time. People often referred to him as the king of sitcoms because of his hilarious television shows. The 67-year-old producer has never failed to make anyone laugh with his extraordinarily hilarious creations.

Surprisingly, in the 1980s, The Big Bang Theory writer was writing songs before he started writing for sitcoms. His television shows have received critical acclaim and are popular among the viewers. The producer also likes to write vanity cards for his readers. Let’s take a look at some of coolest The Big Bang Theory vanity cards:

Also read: The Big Bang Theory's Most Memorable And Quirky Sheldon Cooper Moments

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chuck Lorre Prod. Vanity Cards (@clp.vanitycards) on

In this card, Lorre is talking about judgement and how people often mistake each other for someone who they are not. Chuck's wise words are always to live by. And his wise demeanour mixed with hilarity is what entices his fans. Chuck also sends an important message in his cards which is imbued with hilarity.

Also read: Flash Comics Vs Flash Series: Know All The Big Differences Between The Two

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chuck Lorre Prod. Vanity Cards (@clp.vanitycards) on

In card #44, Chuck Lorre talks openly about praying and preaching. He also shares that you have to cling to the idea of humanity. He also advises being kind and practises praying to align yourself well in this world. 

 

 

In Card #576, Chuck apologises to those who are offended due to some political agenda. But, he also jokes around and troubles the government by deeming them guilty. Netizens love this hilarious vanity card from Lorre.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
