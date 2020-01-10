Flash Comics Vs Flash Series: Know All The Big Differences Between The Two

The Flash is an American superhero TV series developed on The CW by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns. It is based on the character of the DC Comics Barry Allen / Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds. The series follows Barry Allen, an inspector of the crime scene, played by Grant Gustin. The Flash series and comic is one story but has many big differences. Have a look:

Flash comics vs Flash movie: What are the differences

Joe West Doesn't Exist in the Comics

As Captain Lance on Arrow, Joe West in the comic doesn't exist precisely. Yes, in various incarnations, Iris had a boyfriend, but none are like the character's version of Jesse L. Martin. The character could have been added in the police department to help Barry Allen while also providing Barry and Iris with a father figure.

The Flash Didn't Get His Powers from the Particle Accelerator

On The Flash, after the Particle Accelerator explosion during a thunderstorm, Barry Allen was given the power of super speed. Barry was bombarded by the explosion's energy and then struck by lighting that pushed him into a chemicals cabinet. With super speed, he woke up from his coma and became the Flash! There was no Particle Accelerator exploding in the comics. Barry Allen also happens to be in his workshop when he was hit by a freak lightning bolt coating him in the shattered bottles' chemicals.

Caitlin Snow Is Still a Good Guy on TV

Caitlin Snow is actually a new addition to DC Comics' table of characters, as played by Danielle Panabaker. Ironically, Caitlin's Blood is mixed with the contaminants in the coolant system after an incident in the Arctic Circle while working with S.T.A.R. Laboratories-creating the fire witch Killer Frost. Although the iteration of The Flash has yet to encounter such a grisly end, in the comics and other outlets, there have been several other iterations of Killer Frost.

Caitlin and Ronnie Were Not an Item

Caitlin Snow and Ronnie Raymond have not historically been a love element in the book. After Caitlin's accident, she hunted Firestorm when she became Killer Frost because the only thing she could cure her condition was his ability to generate heat. Before the Particle Accelerator explosion "killed" Raymond, Caitlin and Ronnie were engaged in The Flash. Once Ronnie returned as a Firestorm, their relationship was suspended until Ronnie was able to gain control of his powers.

Promo Image Courtesy: cwtheflash Instagram

