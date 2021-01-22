CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Shares Excitement On Joining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Cast

CID fame Actor Hrishikesh Pandey has joined Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), to play a pivotal role in the show. Premiered in 2009, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is one of the most popular and longest-running daily soap on India Television. The show touched the milestone of 3300 episodes on January 12, 2021. The actor shared his premise about the show by saying it is going on strong because it connects well with the audience even after 12 years of running.

According to reports of Yahoo Daily, the actor said that he has been a part of the industry's biggest-ever show CID for so many years, that he knows a show doesn't work out until the characters in the story touch the hearts of people. People made extraordinary shows in the past, but if the audience doesn't connect with the show or the characters or the concepts it doesn't work, he added. According to him, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is successful because the audience seems to connect with the show.

Hrishikesh Pandey talks about his role on YRKKH

Hrishikesh Pandey will be playing the role of Mukesh, who is taking care of Naira’s lookalike Sirat and he will be helping her in teaching boxing in YRKKH. Talking about the show, he described the character as poor and who is trying to manage the basics of life. He mentioned that the look of the show will be a little unusual sight to the regular viewers and there is a big twist in the show awaiting.

Before gaining fame for his role as ‘Inspector Sachin’ in the crime-drama series CID, the actor had worked earlier with the ace producer Rajan Shahi in shows like ‘Shadi Street’ and ‘Viraasat’. When asked about the same, the actor said that he found Rajan to be amazing as a director and he has liked his clarity and straightforwardness. This will be his first time working with him as a producer and praised his success as a producer and connecting with the audience over the years, he noted in the same interview from Yahoo Daily reports.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the fourth longest-running soap operas on India Television. The current lead actors of the show are Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who portray the roles of Naira and Kartik. Other cast members of the show include actors namely Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Kshitee Jog, Simran Khanna, Harsha Khandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Sachin Tyagi, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Swati Chitnis, Apoorv Jyotir, Anmol Jyotir, Samir Onkar, Saksham Vasu, Aarambh Trehan Sehgal, and others.

