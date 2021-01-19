Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Producer Lauds Kaira's Performance As Show To Go Off-air Soon

Starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows in India. It premiered its first episode in 2009 and has been entertaining their viewers for 12 long years. The show is about to go off-air after being aired for several years and the producer has been praising the lead actors for their performances. Director Rajan Shahi took to his Instagram to praise the lead actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

Rajan Shahi lauds Shivangi and Mohsin from YRKKH

Rajan Shahi shared some of his favourite glimpse from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and praised the actors in the caption. He wrote a big round of applause for actor Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for their heart-touching and best performances till date in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also praised the entire team of the YRKKH, which gave the lead actors wind beneath their wings to fly.

He also told them that the last few episodes of their show were exceptional in-depth emotions and performances. He referred to Mohsin Khan and praised his performance after Shivangi exited the show and lauded his performance as ‘Brilliant’. Rajan Shahi also reminded Shivangi Joshi that her challenge as ‘S’ starts from the next day and he trusts that she will be competing with herself and set the benchmark higher with her performances. The producer of YRKKH ended the sweet note by wishing the team ‘Best of Luck’ for their ‘New Uncharted Journey’ in the Entertainment Industry.

Earlier, the producer of the show YRKKH Rajan Shahi also celebrated 12 years of the show as well as 3300 episodes of the show. Shivangi Joshi's exit from the show upset her fans who had always showered her with love. She assured her fans that they won't miss her watching on TV and she will be seen in new ventures soon.

