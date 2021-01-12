'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Producer Celebrates 3300 Episodes, Shares Instagram Story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television and has managed to entertain audiences for the last 12 years. It first premiered on Star Plus in the year 2009 and had Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the leads, but was taken over by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi later. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi, under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. Rajan Shahi took to his Instagram story to celebrate the popular show completing 3300 episodes since it began. Read on to know more about it.

Rajan Shahi's Instagram story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's episodes have touched a milestone number and reached 3300. The producer of the serial, Rajan Shahi shared a story on his Instagram handle to celebrate the successful completion of 3300 episodes and wrote, "Landmark day for Hindi GEC Star Plus and YRKKH DKP". He even shared the date of the completion, which is January 12, 2021. You can see his Instagram story here.

The YRKKH cast includes Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles, portraying the characters of Kartik and Naira for the past 4.5 years. Before them entering as leads, actors Hina Khan and Karan Mehra played the roles of Akshara and Naitik. Other cast includes Lata Sabharwal, Vineeta Malik, Sanjeev Seth, Manu Malik, Ather Habib, Yash Gera among many many others. The show saw a lot of actors entering and leaving the show in the 12 years of its running.

Shivangi Joshi's exit from the show

The current female lead, Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi has confirmed that she would be leaving the show. A promo was released by Star Plus where she can be seen talking about her beloved character Naira and how it will always be close to her heart. While the show completing 3300 episodes is good news for the ardent fans of the serial, Shivangi Joshi's exit has upset her fans. She further talked about her exit and thanked her fans for the immense love they showered her with over the years and her character of Naira, along with Kartik, will always stay close to her. She concluded by saying that change is the only constant and time to say goodbye to the character has come. You can see the full video here.

Image Credit: Rajan Shahi Official Instagram Account

