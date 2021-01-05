'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha'i To Witness The Exit Of Actor Shivangi Joshi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to become one of the most loved shows by the audiences and has completed 3000 episodes. The show is the fourth longest-running Indian soap opera on TV. The current lead actors of the show are Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who essay the roles of Naira and Kartik. A couple of months ago, there were rumours on the internet and netizens kept asking if Shivangi Joshi in YRKKH was leaving the show. Recently, these rumours emerged again and led people to ask whether Shivangi Joshi was leaving YRKKH. Read ahead to know.

Is Naira leaving YRKKH?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began its journey 11 years ago featuring Karan Mehra and Hina Khan in the lead and as the spin-offs took place, the present leads of the show have managed to win the hearts of the audiences with their amazing chemistry on-screen. As Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have a huge fan following, it would be difficult for their fans to see Naira leaving the show.

According to reports by Serial Gossip, producer of the show Rajan Shahi made a revelation when he was asked about the death of Shivangi Joshi's character. Speaking about Naira's death in the show, he stated that there are a lot of things that will change in the upcoming two weeks. Though he did not clearly talk about Shivangi Joshi's exit, he added how the final decision will have an emotional impact on the cast as well as on the audience. He also said how this would be the next big twist after Akshara's exit from the show. Though the fans might be speculating about the big twist being Naira's death, they still await the truth as soon as this secret gets revealed on the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in YRKKH are two of the most loved actors of the cast. Other cast members of the show include actors namely Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Kshitee Jog, Simran Khanna, Harsha Khandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Sachin Tyagi, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Swati Chitnis, Apoorv Jyotir, Anmol Jyotir, Samir Onkar, Saksham Vasu, Aarambh Trehan Sehgal and others.

