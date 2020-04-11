Simi Garewal proud of India's handling of COVID-19, gives 'first credit' to PM Modi

The lockdown declared by the Indian government to curb COVID-19 pandemic has received mixed response till now. While one section of the citizens has praised the decision, many have also been critical of it. Among those from the film industry, after Kamal Haasan expressed his displeasure over the troubles being faced by daily wage workers, Simi Garewal has come out in support of the lockdown.

READ: PM Modi Thanks Priyanka Chopra For Donating To PM CARES; lauds Chiranjeevi For COVID Song

Garewal recently praised the efforts taken by India in the battle against COVID-19. The veteran took to Twitter recently and wrote that she was proud of India’s handling of the situation.

The Karz star gave the first credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking charge and taking a ‘difficult but timely lockdown’ before other countries like Spain, UK and Singapore, despite India being ranked lower than them by WHO and the UN.

READ: Javed Akhtar & Simi Garewal All Praise For CM Uddhav Thackeray's Efforts In Fighting COVID

She added that India got the lowest number of infections per million and praised the efforts of the CMs for taking ‘firm steps’. The veteran also praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for ‘precision and dedication’ for cleaning and sanitisation of the roads and support of the companies of the country.

Garewal also highlighted the efforts of the Sikh community in providing free meals, while sharing how we were safe in our homes while the doctors and nurses are on the ‘battlefield’. The actor shared they were deserving of all gratitude, and about her heart swelling with ‘awe and admiration’. She also called for an end to the criticism in the ‘challenging circumstances.’

Here are the posts

Am so proud how India has handled the C-19 crisis. 1st credit must go to PM @narendramodi for taking charge, & a difficult but timely lockdown, before other countries. S'pore UK Spain now follow us.

On the world measure index WHO & UN rates India 100.(1).. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 8, 2020

Lowest numbers of infection per million across the earth.

All CMs hv taking firm steps.

Our BMC works with precision & dedication. Roads swept, washed & sanitized. Waste disposed off. Areas contained.

India Inc support in multiple ways - for free.

(2).. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 8, 2020

Sikh give lakhs of meals free daily.

Doctors, Nurses, Police hv risen as one to fight this scourge. They're on the battlefield. We're safe in our homes. We owe them our gratitude.

Yes my heart swells with admiration & awe! India is doing us PROUD. JAI HIND🇮🇳 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 8, 2020

Please stop the criticism! They are all doing the best under very difficult & challenging circumstances. Instead give credit where it is due.🙏 — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 8, 2020

READ: Richa, Anubhav Sinha & Others Not Pleased With Panic Buying; Simi Garewal Shares Warning

Meanwhile, India has entered day 18 of the national lockdown, that ends on April 14. There have been calls for an extension to the lockdown, by numerous leaders. As per Ministry figures, 239 persons have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India, with over 7000 cases.

READ: Simi Garewal Backs Kangana On Nirbhaya Rapists, But Calls Indira Jaising 'a Fine Woman'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.