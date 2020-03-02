From Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar; These TV Divas Are Making Heads Turn In RED Ensembles

Actors of the small-screen in today's time are nowhere less than actors of the silver screen. They are as stylish and and fashionable as their Bollywood counterparts. Talking about stylish actors on Indian television, there are few names that instantly come to your mind, like Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma and Anusha Dandekar. All these gorgeous ladies always manage to put their best fashion foot-forward, whenever they step outside.

Irrespective of their hectic shooting hours, these television divas leave no stone unturned in upping the fashion quotient. Time and again all these beautiful actors have given us some serious fashion goals. Take a look at the times when these fashionistas have made heads turn while donning some fascinating red-colored outfits.

Times when television actors rocked red-coloured outfits

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma slays in an alluring sequin red dress

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in this voguish red crop and ruffled skirt

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia looks super-cool in this red jacket, which she paired with white denim shorts

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Anusha Dandekar

VJ Anusha Dandekar's sequin red jumpsuit with plunging neckline is a real steal from her wardrobe

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Anusha Dandekar looks ethereal in this body-hugging red gown

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Anusha's suede pantsuit with a black crop top is surely giving us some boss-lady vibes

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer looks dreamy in this flowy red gown of hers

Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jenni looks scintillating in this beautiful flared red dress

Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently winning hearts with her impeccable performance in popular sci-fi drama series Naagin 4. Similarly, Jennifer Winget is currently seen in thriller show Beyhadh 2. Whereas Anusha Dandekar is busy mentoring upcoming models on MTV Supermodel of the Year.

