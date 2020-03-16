Nia Sharma Shares Sarcastic Post About Using Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As of March 16, India has confirmed the addition of more than 110 coronavirus cases as per the Ministry of Health. The medical experts have predicted a rise in the number of cases over the coming weeks, hence the government of each State in India is taking the precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus. After witnessing the increase of confirmed coronavirus cases in India, Bollywood, as well as television stars, are spreading awareness about the pandemic. Now it is Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma who was seen sharing a sarcastic pun about using hand sanitisers.

Taking to Instagram, Nia Sharma shared a picture with her fans which states how people don’t bathe when they are at home. However, as they move out they require sanitisers to clean themselves. Fans liked her post so much that they filled her comment section with laughing emoticons.

ALSO READ| From Nia Sharma To Anusha Dandekar; These TV Divas Are Making Heads Turn In RED Ensembles

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s post here:

ALSO READ| This Is How Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma And Other Television Actors Celebrated Holi

Previously, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share the six stages about how coronavirus spreads. Fans have also seen Kriti Kharbanda’s picture wearing a mask asking everyone to stay home and stay safe. Coronavirus has taken more than 6,000 lives globally, as per reports. The medical experts are yet finding a solution to deal with the pandemic. World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested a few precautionary measures to protect oneself with the deadly virus. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| 'Naagin 4': Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani’s Latest Dance Video Screams Fun

ALSO READ| Nia Sharma And Anita Hassanandani's TikTok Videos Prove That The 'Naagins' Can Dance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.