Courteney Cox Aka Monica Geller Had THIS 'Friends' Way To Celebrate Thanksgiving

If there is one star cast which is still basking the success of their once-famous show, then it has to be of Friends. Over the years, the TV show Friends has evolved to become a pop culture entity that exceeds the likes of similar sit-coms shows, even the superior ones. The show throughout its ten season run had ten Thanksgiving-based episodes which are often looked back at during the Turkey Day. Naturally, this year around too, millions of fans were entertained by Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller during Thanksgiving as she reenacted one of the scenes from the famous TV show. Check it out below.

Friends Thanksgiving episode reenacted

Thanksgiving has been an integral part of the narrative of Friends throughout the ten seasons. However, in one of the episodes, Courteney Cox's Monica Geller puts a turkey on her head to lift Chandler's spirits up. The episode was originally aired 22 years ago, but the GIF or memes where Courteney can be seen wearing the turkey still follows her, according to the actor herself. Especially during Thanksgiving time, fans around the world send Courteney the GIF to poke fun at her. However, this time around, Courteney decided to give it back to the fans. She took to her Instagram and recreated the same moment, asking fans to stop posting it in a rather jokingly aggressive tone.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more (expletive)gif with that turkey on my head dancing like a (expletive) fool, I'm just gonna snap. So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of thanksgiving, here ya go, hope it makes ya happy", said Courtney as she recreated the iconic moment. Check out the video below -\

It was episode writer Greg Malins who had confirmed with EW a few years back that the turkey used for the scene was indeed fake. However, the moment elevated so much that people thought it was the real deal. While the crew wanted to use a real turkey, they did not find one which was big enough the fit the human head.

