Thanksgiving Was Officially Celebrated On This Day In 1941 After US President Signed Bill

On this day November 26, 1941, President of the United States Franklin D. Roosevelt passed a bill making the fourth Thursday in November the National Thanksgiving Day. While the tradition was observed, there wasn’t a specific date of Thanksgiving set by federal law. Therefore, Roosevelt’s presidency established National Thanksgiving Day. In 1939, the month of November had five Thursdays, which landed the tradition on the 30th. As officials at US National Retail Dry Goods Association complained that it would shrink the Christmas celebrations, Roosevelt moved the festivity to the second-to-last Thursday, creating a stir. However, later the US congress cemented fourth Thursday in November as the new official date and celebrated the tradition accordingly, the day came to be recognized as ‘Thanksgiving day’.

However, according to a report by The Conversation, the first-ever Thanksgiving tradition dates back to 1621, when the Plymouth and Massachusetts Bay colonies held a feast to thank God for their first harvest and invited members of the Wampanoag tribe, their neighbours. Meanwhile, US General George Washington observed the tradition on Nov. 26 in 1789 at 3 Cherry Street, New York, and St. Paul’s Chapel at 209 Broadway.

Thankful for you, Vol Nation.



Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/aAfre6bj15 — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) November 26, 2020

This #Thanksgiving, we’re giving thanks for our dedicated employees who have given their all in a very challenging year. pic.twitter.com/2As5J6WUAg — Morgan Stanley (@MorganStanley) November 26, 2020

Wishing you and your families a happy and safe Thanksgiving! For more information about how to keep your celebration safe, visit: https://t.co/Ggf5VCsOQK. pic.twitter.com/Oy7Th2jvN6 — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) November 26, 2020

.@TexasFLCA and I wish you and your family a safe and blessed Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/kKrEnZYg4t — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 26, 2020

For everything.



Our family wishes you and yours a warm and happy Thanksgiving ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/3gBWO77ODa — Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) November 26, 2020

Read: Happy Thanksgiving 2020: Recipes For Easy And Yummy Cocktails You Can Make

Read: Stores Open On Thanksgiving: Check Out Whole Foods' Thanksgiving Hours Here

[Jean Leon Gerome Ferris: The First Thanksgiving.The First Thanksgiving, reproduction of an oil painting by Jean Leon Gerome Ferris, early 20th century. Credit: Library of Congress, Washington, DC]

[President Franklin D. Roosevelt with his dog. Credit: AP]

Thanksgiving becomes 'law of the land'

President Washington chose to celebrate “a day of public thanksgiving and prayer” on the recommendation of the US joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives. President Lincoln issued a proclamation on November 28, 1861, which set the precedent for America's national day of Thanksgiving. According to a TIME’s report, the tradition of Thanksgiving became more prominent on the anniversary of Washington’s proclamation, and came to be recognised as “day of thankfulness and praise”. Soldiers in the midst of a civil war were encouraged to observe some time for gratitude on this day. By the 19th century, Thanksgiving became the “law of the land”.

[On October 6, 1941, the House passed a joint resolution declaring the last Thursday in November to be the legal Thanksgiving Day. Credit: archives.gov]

Read: Americans Risk Thanksgiving Travel Despite Warning

Read: 'Make A Sacrifice': Fauci Urges People To Avoid Thanksgiving Indoor Gathering Amid COVID