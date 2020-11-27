Preity Zinta Pens Heartfelt Note On Thanksgiving: 'Grateful For Having Roof On Our Head'

Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her husband Gene Goodenough. The actor shared the picture on the occasion of Thanksgiving 2020. In the picture, she is seen standing in the snow with her husband as they flash a wide smile for a picture. She also penned a heartfelt note for Thanksgiving 2020.

Preity Zinta sent in wishes for Thanksgiving for people who celebrate. She then added that there is ‘so much to be grateful for’ this year. Calling it a rough year for a lot of people, she asked fans to keep them in prayers and asked to be grateful about having a 'roof over their head, food on their table and family to share it with’. Fans in a huge number appreciated Preity Zinta’s picture. Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post.

Also Read| Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Afghani cricketer Mujeeb Zadran; See video

Also Read| Preity Zinta remembers 'Soldier' as it completes 22 years; calls it a 'super hot movie'

Preity Zinta enjoying with husband in snow

Earlier, Preity Zinta shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough as they spent a good time in the snow. Preity donned a red bomber jacket with a blue cap while Gene kept it casual in a black jacket and cap. She shared the picture saying that she is so much grateful for ‘sun, snow and smiles’.

The actor also shared a video where she is seen enjoying with her husband in the snow. Both of them are seen making snowballs and throwing at each other. She shared the video mentioning that 'sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with the snow'. Fans in a huge number complimented the actor for her picture and video. They also mentioned that Preity Zinta and Gene look good together.

Also Read| Preity Zinta enjoys in snow with husband Gene; says 'grateful for Sun, snow and smiles'

In the recent past, Preity Zinta's Soldier movie completed 22 years of its release. The movie, also starring Bobby Deol, became a cult hit in the '90s. Soldier, an action thriller film, was directed by Abbas-Mustan and was declared a 'Blockbuster' by Box Office India, becoming the 4th highest-grossing film of the year in India.

The clip shared by the actor is the title song where Preity is dancing in warm clothes while Bobby Deol is just in a sleeveless vest. Zinta said, "Poor Bobby was feeling cold and shivering," while shooting the song. She further thanked the entire cast and crew for an incredible experience.

Also Read| Preity Zinta celebrates Thanksgiving amid snow with husband Gene Goodenough; shares post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.