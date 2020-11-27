Thanksgiving 2020: LeBron James And Other NBA Stars Send Out Wishes Of Gratitude, Hope

This year, NBA players probably celebrated their strangest Thanksgiving. With a COVID-19-affected schedule, the 2019-20 season went on a hiatus, prolonging till October. As a result, the new season will begin in December. With the NBA free agency in progress, players celebrated Thanksgiving at home, sharing their wishes with fans while addressing how difficult this year has been.

NBA stars send out Thanksgiving message for fans

Happy Thanksgiving People!! Hope you’re able to enjoy it filled with loved ones!! ❤️❤️❤️. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2020

I’m so thankful for my beautiful family ❤️! #HappyThanksgiving everyone.



No puedo estar más agradecido por mi familia ❤️! Feliz día de acción de gracias a tod@s! pic.twitter.com/YhlOuJ19nB — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 26, 2020

About last night! pic.twitter.com/focQUb2XZb — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 26, 2020

THANKFUL — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Harden (@jharden13)

NBA stars took to Instagram and Twitter to express their gratitude. While stars like LeBron James and James Harden chose to kept their messages short, Pau Gasol and Steph Curry ended up writing long messages, listing all they were thankful about. "Happy Thanksgiving People!!" James wrote, before adding that he hopes everyone is able to meet their loved ones.

"I’m so thankful for my beautiful family," Pau Gasol wrote. He even wrote in Spanish, while adding a photo of his family. James Harden kept his wish casual, saying he is forever humble for being alive and with his close ones. Curry thanked everyone in his life, even the ups and downs he has grown to accept.

Chef Gordon Hayward cooks a turkey 🦃 (via robynmhayward/IG) pic.twitter.com/9Fup3lSn9I — Overtime (@overtime) November 26, 2020

Gordon Hayward chose to cook a turkey and share it with fans, which was trolled online on Thanksgiving Day. People called out how his turkey looked, even bringing up him signing with the Charlotte Hornets. "Take back the contract @hornets," one fan wrote. Hayward declined his $34 million player option with the Celtics, choosing the Hornets.

With the season beginning on December 22, NBA will be having their shortest offseason this year. While details are yet to be released, the decision is to help the league soften the massive financial blow. NBA Camp is to begin from December 1.

(Image credits: LeBron James, Steph Curry Instagram)