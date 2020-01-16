Courteney Cox Faces 'identity Crisis' On Instagram's 'Friends' Filter | Watch

Courteney Cox, F.R.I.E.N.D.S star failed to get Monica Geller on her Friends Instagram filter. The star whose social media posts have been the centre of her fans’ attention, has lately entwined with trying the themed Instagram filter culture.

However, in a side-splitting video she shared her struggle on Instagram, Cox’s ‘which F.R.I.E.N.D.S character are you?’ Instagram filter refused to recognise her. She had obviously expected the site to identify her beyond all that strenuous endeavour.

Struggling with Instagram’s filter

Cox can be seen struggling with her Instagram’s filter that initially gave the character Rachel Green her way which was enacted by Jennifer Aniston in the TV series, who is also reportedly Courteney’s best friend. At first, Cox seemed impressed with the result considering that she may have wanted to be Rachel at some point according to sources.

Next, Cox ended up with Ross, who casts as her onscreen brother played by the actor David Schwimmer. The Instagram algorithms seemed questionable at this point given the erratic mismatch of gender in Cox’s themed filter result. It was then followed by Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Monica Chandler’s husband (Matthew Perry).

Read Travel Bloggers On Instagram You Should Follow For Some Inspiration

Read Instagram Testing Direct Messages For Desktop Website, Details

She gets it right on the sixth

Eventually, on her sixth attempt, Cox can be seen as Monica Geller and her joy knew no bound as she brimmed in delight at her phone screen. It would have been presumably at this point that the actor put up the result on her profile with the F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song. Sharing the clip with her viewers, Cox wrote a caption on Instagram, "Finally got Monica.Thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure! #identitycrisis”.

The Instagram users reacted hilariously to the video saying they never trust the technology while others joked about Cox’s identity crisis in striking a match with the filter results.

Read Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

Read UFC: Nate Diaz Hints At A Potential 2020 Comeback With An Instagram Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.