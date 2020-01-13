UFC: Nate Diaz Hints At A Potential 2020 Comeback With An Instagram Post

Nate Diaz unloaded a power-packed performance in 2019. He returned inside the octagon after a brief gap of two years. After losing against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 202, Nate Diaz chose to stay away from the sport for a long period of time.

The Stockton Slugger attracted a lot of opponents on his return. He chose to go ahead with Anthony Pettis before facing Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title at UFC 244. Nate Diaz was 1-1 in UFC in 2019 but according to him, he is undefeated and he vows to come back in 2020.

UFC: Nate Diaz hints at a potential comeback in 2020

The Diaz stunned everyone by calling out Jorge Masvidal for a fight, briefly after defeating Anthony Pettis at the main event of UFC 241. No wonder, the entire UFC universe got excited and President Dana White actually made a one-time BMF belt for the mega-fight at UFC 244.

Though Jorge Masvidal was awarded the victory by a doctor stoppage, Nate Diaz believes that he is still undefeated in the fight. After getting beaten up for almost three rounds, Nate was forced to step out of the octagon via doctor’s instructions.

However, he might choose to come back in 2020. At least, that’s what his recent Instagram post says. Take a look at it.

UFC: Nate Diaz’s potential opponent

Lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier has already expressed his interest over a potential fight with Nate Diaz. A few days back, a fan asked Dustin Poirier to reveal his thoughts over Nate Diaz as an opponent and ‘The Diamond’ said, "I see myself knocking him out."

If Nate Diaz actually returns in 2020, he might choose to go against Dustin Poirier or Jorge Masvidal in an epic re-match.

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

