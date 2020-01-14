The Debate
Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

Hollywood News

Cardi B and Niall Horan were amongst many celebrities who posted comments on Sam Smith's nude photo, which they posted on Instagram. Read below for more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
cardi b

Sam Smith has always been open about their struggle with weight and gender norms. The singer also came out as non-binary a few months back, adopting the pronouns 'they' and 'them'.

Sam Smith took to their Instagram and shared a nude photo of themselves. The How Do You Sleep hitmaker revealed their derriere in a photo posted on Instagram. 

Also read: Cardi B's confession on her past as an 'exotic' dancer: 'I felt pretty, enjoyed it'

Sam Smith wins hearts by posting a nude photo on Instagram

Sam Smith can be seen enjoying the setting sun in the photo shared by them. The photo was received with a lot of love by their music industry peers and fans alike.

Sam captioned the photo as PURA VIDA which means a simple or pure life. The photo was bombarded with positive comments. Here are some of the comments shared by celebrities like Cardi B and Niall Horan on Smith's post.  

Also read: Cardi B tweets about applying for Nigerian citizenship, Nigerian government responds

Sam Smith

Also read: Cardi B hits back at mean comment by Twitter user on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Sam Smith

This photo comes after Sam Smith shared a heartfelt post back during the holiday season. They had shared how the holiday season often leads to weight gain and discussed how bodies require love and acceptance during the fluctuations of weight loss and gain. Sam Smith also shared some other adorable photos from their Costa Rica getaway where they also reportedly celebrated their new year's eve. Check out their posts below - 

Also read: Cardi B fans are rooting for her to cheat on husband Offset with her bodyguard; Here's why

Also read:  Cardi B makes a striking and dramatic court entry in a large feather coat

Image Courtesy - Sam Smith Instagram

 

 

