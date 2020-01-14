Cardi B, Niall Horan Have The Funniest Reactions To Sam Smith's Latest Instagram Post

Sam Smith has always been open about their struggle with weight and gender norms. The singer also came out as non-binary a few months back, adopting the pronouns 'they' and 'them'.

Sam Smith took to their Instagram and shared a nude photo of themselves. The How Do You Sleep hitmaker revealed their derriere in a photo posted on Instagram.

Sam Smith wins hearts by posting a nude photo on Instagram

Sam Smith can be seen enjoying the setting sun in the photo shared by them. The photo was received with a lot of love by their music industry peers and fans alike.

Sam captioned the photo as PURA VIDA which means a simple or pure life. The photo was bombarded with positive comments. Here are some of the comments shared by celebrities like Cardi B and Niall Horan on Smith's post.

This photo comes after Sam Smith shared a heartfelt post back during the holiday season. They had shared how the holiday season often leads to weight gain and discussed how bodies require love and acceptance during the fluctuations of weight loss and gain. Sam Smith also shared some other adorable photos from their Costa Rica getaway where they also reportedly celebrated their new year's eve. Check out their posts below -

I love you Costa Rica. Re charged and ready for 2020. Let’s go pic.twitter.com/vItZ4X9fK7 — Sam Smith (@samsmith) January 13, 2020

Feels so good to have my top off on holiday. Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT. Don’t let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans 💫 pic.twitter.com/0MuOLellDA — Sam Smith (@samsmith) January 5, 2020

Image Courtesy - Sam Smith Instagram

