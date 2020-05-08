Prithviraj's Wife Supriya Posts An Emotional Message For Husband Who Is Stranded In Jordan

Malayalam actor Prithviraj along with the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham are stranded in Jordan. They have been in the country for over two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon took to her official social media handle and shared an emotional post. Read further ahead to know more details:

ALSO READ | Actor Akshay Waghmare To Marry Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Amidst Lockdown

Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon posts an emotional message

ALSO READ | 'Gollum' Andy Serkis To Perform 12-hour Marathon Reading Of 'The Hobbit' For Covid Charity

Taking to her social media handle on May 7, Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon posted an emotional note with a throwback photo of her husband and herself along with her daughter. She captioned the post saying, “Every day my daughter asks me is the lockdown over? Will daada come today? Right now both Ally and I are waiting to be reunited with Daada! #WaitingForDaadaToReturn #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona #ThrowbackThursday #MissingHusbandPost.” Here is the post:

The Aadujeevitham team of 58 members have requested the Indian government to help them get back home. The couple celebrated their ninth annoiversary on April 25, 2020 away from each other. Both of them took to their social media handles and posted how they miss each other during these hard times, as they are not together. Menon captioned her post saying, "Happy 9th Anniversary @therealprithvi! First time in 9 years that we are spending the day apart! But what do?! Waiting for you to come back soon and make this up to me!"

ALSO READ | Why Was Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Replaced By Tom Holland's Spidey? Read

Menon has been posting several photos along with her husband on her social media handle. In one photo, she had posted on Vishu, she said, "This year our family like many others is split apart by thousands of miles due to coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown. However, We still hope and pray that all of us can be united with our loved ones really soon."

ALSO READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & Other Celebs Offer Condolences Amid Tragedy



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.