'Gollum' Andy Serkis To Perform 12-hour Marathon Reading Of 'The Hobbit' For Covid Charity

Andy Serkis, who played the character of Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, is widely known for playing the character of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Serkis wants to help others as much as possible amid the Covid pandemic, as per his own account, and thus he has decided to raise funds to help the society. He will be taking his fans on an epic adventure with a reading marathon. Read further ahead for more details:

Andy Serkis’s reading marathon for charity

Andy Serkis took to his social media handle and tweeted about how he is all set to raise funds for two different charities, NHS UK and Best Beginnings. On May 7, 2020, he announced about a reading marathon of The Hobbit. He said, “I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written. Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit”, in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need. @NHSuk @bestbeginnings #hobbitathon.” Here is the tweet:

I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written. Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit”, in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need@NHSuk @bestbeginnings #hobbitathon pic.twitter.com/q8qIO3diPT — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 7, 2020

He further stated that this live stream will be conducted on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10 am. He also gave a link to this epic 12-hours reading. Here is the tweet by the Black Panther actor:

The live stream will start at 10am GMT (5am EST, 2am PST) Friday 8th May. The live-stream link will be posted on the GoFundMe page on Friday morning - and our team will post here as well. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 7, 2020

