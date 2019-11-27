Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Know How To Pose For The Perfect 'rearview' Selfie

Saiee M Manjrekar is a 21-year-old Bollywood actor, who is set to make her debut in Salman Khan’s next movie, Dabangg 3. Salman Khan, after launching Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 1 in 2010, is now all set to introduce this young, talented actor. They have been appearing together at many events, award shows and can be seen together on social media from a long time now. Saiee Manjrekar recently posted a picture with Salman on her Instagram handle, @saieemmanjrekar. Check it out:

Also Read | Salman Khan To Say "Maine Pyaar Kiya" To Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika?

Also Read | Salman Khan And Other Indian Celebrities Who Own Fashion Brands

Latest post

The picture was captioned as 'rare rearview selfie'. Both the actors have fitted well in the frame and has received more than 98k likes. The picture was reposted by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle as well. Both of them had given credits to the photographer Saajan Singh. Salman Khan started introducing Saiee before the launch of the trailer of the movie. According to reports, Saiee shall enact as the daughter of Salman and Sonakshi Sinha. Saiee's character will be called Khushi in the film.

Also Read | No Entry 2: The Sequal To Feature Arjun Kapoor Instead Of Salman Khan?

Other posts

Saiee M Manjrekar: Details

Saiee M Manjrekar is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar. He has been a part of several Bollywood films. In 2012, Saiee was seen in a Marathi film, titled Kaksparsh.

Also Read | Dabangg 3 Song Yu Karke BTS: Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Get Goofy; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.