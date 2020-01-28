Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao Cast: From Surbhi Dass To Ankit Raizada, See Full List

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is a new TV Show on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020. It airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters Shraddha and Anjali who are millennial sisters with dreams to fulfill. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. It would be interesting to see how they would balance their lives.

Star Cast of Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao

The role of Anjali Pradhan is played by Sheen Dass. She was last seen in the serial Shadi Ke Siyape. The role of her sister Shraddha Pradhan would be played by Anagha Bhosale.

The role of their grandfather and grandmother would be played by well-known actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas respectively. Seema Biswas is a National Award winner.

Abhishek Singh Pathania and Ankit Raizada would be seen essaying the role of Shlok and Dhruv respectively. Shlok and Dhruv are the boyfriends of the two sisters Anjali and Shraddha. Vikas Pradhan's (the father of two sisters) role would be played by Rudra Kaushish.

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao serial will replace Sanjivani 2 serial’s time slot of 7:30 PM and Sanjivani 2 would be aired at 6:30 PM on Star Plus. Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao is produced by Rajshri Productions and can be watched on Star Plus and OTT platform Hotstar. The second episode of the show would be aired on January 28, 2020. However, it is available for Hotstar Premium users before it airs on TV.

Image Courtesy: Ankit Raizada Instagram

