'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' Cast & Crew: All You Need To Know

The makers of Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story have managed to create a good buzz around the upcoming television show. The romantic drama series will be based on a young girl, Pinky. Naati Pinki Ki Lambi Love Story is an Indian daily soap that premiered on January 27, 2020, on Colors TV. This comedy-drama is Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. The lead cast of series includes Riya Shukla and Puneett Chouksey. With this buzz, people are also eager to find out the cast of the series.

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story - All you need to know about the cast

Riya Shukla as Pinky

Riya Shukla is a popular actor in Bollywood who is also an art director. She is best known for roles from films like Nil Battey Sannata, Hichki, and 3rd Eye. Riya Shukla is seen playing the lead character Pinky in the serial. She also bagged the Screen Award for Best Child Artist and was nominated for Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Puneett Chouksey as Arjun

Puneett Chouskey is an actor and model who has been a part of daily soaps before. He hails from Indore and made his TV debut with Sadda Haq season 2 starring alongside Harshita Gaur, Param Singh, and Ankit Gupta. He was also a part of a web series titled Ishq Aaj Kal where he played Eijaz Ali Khan.

Bharati Achrekar as Pinky's Daadi

Bharati Achrekar is a popular face in Bollywood and a renowned name in the theatre industry as well. She is best known for her role as Mrs. Wagle from the popular Television drama, Wagle Ki Duniya. Apart from a range of films, she was also seen in Sumit Sambhal Lega and Chidiya Ghar.

Pyumori Mehta Ghosh as Pinky's mom

Pyomori Mehta Ghosh is an Indian TV and film actor. She has appeared in various TV shows and full-length feature films. She also appeared in Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016. She has also been a part of Naagin and Ishq Tera.

Madan Tyagi as Pinky's Uncle

Madan Tyagi is an Indian actor who appears predominantly in Bollywood films and serials as well. He is best known for his role from films like Ab Tak Chhappan 2 (2015), P Se PM Tak (2015), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara. He will be seen essaying the character of Pinky's Uncle in the series.

Vishawajeet Pradhan as Pinky's father

Often seen playing the character of a cop, Vishwajeet Pradhan has appeared in many films. He has been a part of Yalgaar, Raaz, Karam, Zeher, Zakhm, and Lamhaa. He was also seen playing an antagonist in Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? He is seen essaying the character of Pinky's father in the series.

