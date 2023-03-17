Dalljiet Kaur, Groom-to-be Nikhil Patel Twin In Yellow At Haldi

Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur kickstarted her pre-wedding festivities with fiance Nikhil Patel. The couple is all set to tie the knot on March 18. The bride-to-be dropped a few pictures from her elegant but intimate haldi ceremony, which had her family members and son Jaydon in attendance.

Sharing the photos from her haldi ceremony on Instagram, Dalljiet captioned the post, "To new beginnings, one step at a time." The first picture showed Dalljiet walking hand-in-hand with her fiance Nikhil. The second picture featured the actress smiling while looking at her henna-decorated hands. In the other photos, she posed with Nikhil and also shared some candid moments with her close ones.

As soon as Dalljiet posted the photos on her social media handle, fans shared their good wishes. While one user wrote, "Congratulations. God bless you both and your family", another one commnted, "Congratulations beautiful people lots of love and happiness, so happy for you Daljeet."

A look into Daljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's pre-wedding festivities

TV actress Dalljiet Kaur has been well known for her roles in shows including Qayamat Ki Raat and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, among others. The TV star also shared a few pictures from her mehendi ceremony where she looked extremely happy.

In the mehendi photos, the actress posed with her family members as she flaunted her hands adorned with mehendi design. In the other photos, her son Jaydon looked at Dalljiet's mehendi, all smiles. Posting the photos on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned it, "And it begins. Emotional day for me and my family. Keep us in your prayers."

Who is Dalljiet Kaur's second husband?

Dalljiet Kaur, who was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot, got engaged to NRI businessman Nikhil Patel back in January this year. The soon-to-be groom has two daughters from his first marriage and is all set to get married for the second time. The couple will wed on March 18.