Dance+ 5 Written Updates: Remo D'Souza Announces His Bonus Battle Round

The episode of Dance+ 5 aired on January 19, 2020, started with back to back performances of the contestants specially choreographed for the guests Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill. They had come on the reality show to promote their upcoming film Panga.

Dance+ 5 written update: January 19 2020

After the performances of the contestants and their mentors, Remo D’Souza took over the stage and everybody else joined him in dancing. The guests then departed from the show and Sursuri Bhabhi, along with Raghav Juyaal took over the stage. They started goofing around as usual and made everybody laugh.

The show resumed with Bhim Bahadur performing first, who were even praised by the judges. After their performance, Sursuri Bhabhi and Raghav Juyaal took over the stage again. The S then came on stage and astonished everyone with their mind-blowing performance.

The judges then appreciated them for their team building and how they made a group by selecting each member from a different state. The team even got a few messages from their fans. After their scores were given out, Candybots took over the stage and performed next.

The team Janam performed right after Candybots and Remo D’Souza loved their performance. He has a special surprise for them, he brought on stage a team member of the Janam, who could not join them on the show because of parental pressure. Remo D’Souza even called them the most intelligent crew in terms of choreography and gave them a double plus.

It was an emotional moment for the team members and their mentor Punit. The episode went ahead with Sursuri Bhabhi and Raghav to lift up the mood. Sursuri Bhabhi danced and stole the show.

Remo D’Souza then announced his bonus battle round which was a dance battle between two groups. Sanchita and Subrata and Deepika and Rupesh went first. Although Sanchita-Subrata were praised for their performance, the result showed something else as Deepika-Rupesh won the battle.

Next, Nritya Kala Kendra and Monark went on stage for a face-off dance battle and Nritya Kala Kendra came out victorious. Rupesh and Tron brother went next but it seemed the judges were not impressed by their performance. The episode ended with Remo D’Souza announcing that the match is drawn with none of them getting a point.

