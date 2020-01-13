Dance+ 5 Updates: Remo D'souza Selects Top 10 Contestants For The Show

The episode of Dance+ 5 started with Raghav as usual, up to something and his antics being highlighted hilariously. Remo D'Souza then threatened him jovially that this would be the end of his journey as an anchor of the show if he continues pulling everyone’s leg. Further, the episode selected the top ten for the show. The shortlisted four groups who would be a part of the prestigious ten.

Dance + 5 written update: January 12, 2020

Dharmesh calls The Dynamic Dance Crew on stage and the viewers are wooed by their lyrical performance. The second group is soon called on stage and the young popper Naitik moves everyone with his dance number. Taking a break from the performances Raghav starts troubling everyone again. After that Sameer comes on stage and his dance performance moves everyone to tears. Karishma then calls her group on stage and they too are praised for their performance.

Punit's team Janam performs on stage and it moves Remo D’Souza so good that he immediately puts them in the top 10 list. And now, there are only three more spots left. After Dhwani Bhanushali takes the stage and mesmerises everyone with her voice, everyone gets back to serious again as Remo D'Souza announces the other three groups selected. Bhim Bahadur, Candy Boys were selected and assigned to captain Karishma. Tron Brothers were selected at last and given to Captain Suresh.

