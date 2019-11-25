Dance Plus 5 Top 16: Complete List Of Contestants Selected By Remo D'souza

The weekend episode of Dance Plus 5 began with Mithun Chakraborty making his special appearance on the show. His entry was marked with his signature song, Yaad Aa Raha Tera Pyaar. The judges along with the host welcomed the new guest. The on-going selection process has been taking place for quite a few weeks now. Later, Remo explained the contestants as to how 16 would finally be selected and the teams and will be allocated under respective choreographers.

Ever since the auditions have begun, Remo D’souza had selected many group dancers, solo dancers and duo dancers. Mithun graced the final selection day episode. The audience also has an idea that the dancer duo Rupesh and Deepika have already bagged their position in the top 16 contestants list during the auditions. Remo D’souza once again took a look at everyone’s performances, and then selected the Dance Plus 5 top 16 contestants

1. B FAB Crew, Chennai- Team Krishna Chavan

2. Bhim Bahadur, Sikkim- Team Punit Pathak

3. Creative Dance Crew, Mumbai- Team Krishna Chavan

4. Jahangir Alam, 15 years, Siliguri- Team Krishna Chavan

5. Monark Trivedi, Junagadh- Team Suresh Mukund

6. Sameep Dhakne, 24 years, Mumbai- Team Suresh Mukund

7. Deepika and Rupesh Soni, Delhi- Team Krishna Chavan

8. The Ace Dance Crew- Team Suresh Mukund

9. Sanchita and Subarto, Kolkata- Team Punit Pathak

10. Janam- Team Punit Pathak

11. SIBA Prasad, 27 years, Odisha- Team Suresh Mukund

12.Suraj and Priyanka- Team Suresh Mukund

13. Dynamic Dance Crew, Mumbai- Team Dharmesh Yelande

14. Naitik Singhal, 14 years, Meerut, UP- Team Dharmesh Yelande

15. Nritya Kala Kendra, Ahmadabad- Team Dharmesh Yelande

16. Rupesh Bane, 19 years, Mumbai- Team Dharmesh Yelande

