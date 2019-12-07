Dance Plus 5: Suraj And Priyanka All Set To Give An Electrifying Performance

The latest season of Dance Plus is being received well by the audiences owing to the impeccable performances by the contestants. Dance Plus 5 is a show that focuses on hunting out the best dancers of the country while the judges mentor them to further hone their skill. The show is much-loved for the way talent is showcased by the contestants. The performances on the show are judged talented panellists like Remo D’Souza, Karishma Chavan, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Suresh Mukund. Every episode sees the contestants unleash their best and perform on diverse dance forms. The recent promo of the show will surely make the entire fandom super excited.

Also Read: Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff's Friendship Steals The Show

The recent promo shows Suraj and Priyanka doing a scorpion act

The latest promo of the show sees the contestants Suraj and Priyanka performing a scorpion act which is bound to leave the viewers mesmerized. Their lovely dance moves leave the judges especially Geeta, Remo and Terence extremely impressed. They are seen grooving to the song, 'Hai Rama Yeh Kya Hua' from the film Rangeela. Recently Bollywood legends Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were also a part of the show for the weekends and their friendship took centre stage as the two were seen shaking the leg with each other. All the participants paid tribute to the two actors as well.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor had some gala time with the contestants

The first performance on Dance Plus 5 was given by contestant Bheem Bahadur from Sikkim. He went on to perform on the dance style of lyrical contemporary with a mix of hip-hop and told the story of a soldier dying on the battlefield. The performance was liked by all, and Dharmesh also complimented the dancer on his acting skills. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were given a tribute by the dancers, which also lead to Remo confessing that he has watched Gardish 25 times. The concept of illusion was highlighted in the performance given by the group Creative Dance Crew. The performance was followed by another entertaining act on the song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re. Jackie Shroff also shook a leg to the song Ramta Jogi along with the contestants, while Anil Kapoor joined in later. The weekend was filled with some fun moments, including the part where Anil Kapoor danced on the iconic song Tera Naam Liya.

Also Read: Dance Plus 5: Three Best Performances From Weekend Episode

Also Read: Dance Plus 5 Judges: Why Is Shakti Mohan Not On The Dance Reality Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.