Dance Plus 5: Three Best Performances From Weekend Episode

The latest season of Dance Plus is being received well by the audience. Dance Plus 5 is a show that focuses on hunting out the best dancers of the country. The show is much-loved for the way talent is showcased. The performances on the show are judged by Remo D’Souza, Karishma Chavan, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, and Suresh Mukund. The special guests on Dance Plus 5 this weekend were the famous Les Twins who made a grand entry in sherwanis to a remixed version of the Marathi song, Apsara Aali. Here are three performances that were loved by the audience and judges alike.

Best weekend performances of Dance Plus 5

1. B Fab and Vartika

B Fab is a crew that has participated in the show after coming down from Chennai. In the weekend episode, the crew collaborated with Vartika Jha to perform to the Prabhudeva song, Urvasi. They performed in the lock and pop dance form. Their performance received a standing ovation from their co-contestants and from the judge Karishma Chavan. The performance was loved for Vartika’s attitude and the crew’s choreography. The performance was followed by a fun Tollywood dance session.

2. Rupesh Bane

Rupesh Bane is a 19-year-old contestant who is settled in Dombivli, Mumbai. In the weekend episode, he was seen performing on the Sajde song from Kill Dil. His performance received a standing ovation from Dharmesh and other contestants on the show. His performance was appreciated for ‘the flag moment’ which was a part of his act. His performance was also appreciated for the right use of the prop and the ending, which was a cherry on the top.

Read Dance Plus 5 Written Update: The Best Weekend Performances

Also read Dance Plus 5 Top 16: Complete List Of Contestants Selected By Remo D'souza

3. Sanchita and Subrato

Sanchita and Surbrato are a young duo who is a part of team Punit. The duo is from Kolkata, West Bengal. In the weekend episode, the two were seen performing to the song Gerua from Dilwale. Their performance was absolutely loved by the judges as well as the audience. The special judges, Les Twins, were stunned at what was put forth in front of them. The dance routine was loved for the unexpected and difficult stunts. The judges could not stop praising the two kids for their performance. Their performances were so well done that they were declared the winners along with the other two contestants.

Read Dance Plus 5 Judges: Why Is Shakti Mohan Not On The Dance Reality Show?

Also read Dance Plus 5: All You Need To Know About The Judges And Mentors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.